Must Read
- Ashwani Kumar interview: National mood not in favour of alternative Cong presents
- If you guys (media) keep quiet, everything will fall in place for Kohli: Rohit Sharma
- CBI court convicts Lalu Prasad Yadav, 74 others in fifth fodder scam case
- In 2012, Kendriya Vidyalayas introduced new scarf pattern for Muslim girls
- Explained: Why did Indian Embassy in Kyiv issue advisory for Indians to leave Ukraine?
- As Karnataka schools reopen, Muslim students asked to remove hijab to attend classes
Visitors flocked to Chandigarh Bird Park which reopened after a month; check out these picturesFebruary 15, 2022 7:00:29 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Rs 22,000 cr loan fraud: CBI issues lookout circulars against ABG Shipyard directors
- Ukraine crisis: NATO says yet to see any de-escalation on the ground
- EntertainmentAshutosh Gowariker's Swades: Shah Rukh Khan film is the patriotic movie we deserve, not jingoistic propaganda pieces
- EntertainmentWhen Randhir Kapoor wished his daughters Kareena-Karisma 'adopted him as father', called himself a 'horrible husband'
- TrendingWatch: 60-year-old Kerala man turns a model, his stylish makeover has netizens impressed
- TrendingAir Force veteran shares emotional art about a soldier’s life
- Sports‘Keep it quiet for a bit and everything will fall into place’: Rohit on Virat’s poor form
- SportsIND v WI 1st T20I Preview: Rohit-led Team India hopes to rebuild side ahead of T20 World Cup
- OpinionThere’s an echo of the Shah Bano case in the hijab controversy
- Why has India asked citizens to leave Ukraine?
- LifestyleWatch: Alaya F shows how to 'effectively de-puff' the face; shares dos and don'ts
- TechnologyAsus ROG Phone 5s review