The Chandigarh Bird Park -- developed by the Department of Forest and Wildlife for creating awareness about bird conservation -- was closed for a month to prevent the spread of Covid. It reopened for visitors on February 12. Situated in Van Nagar near Sukhna Lake, the park was inaugurated by Savita Kovind, and has become a major tourist attraction. African love birds, budgerigars, white swan, black swan, wood duck, golden pheasant, yellow golden pheasant, green wing macaw, dun conures, African grey parrot, finches and melanistic pheasant can be sighted here. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh)