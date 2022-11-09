1 / 10

CFDA Awards, dubbed as the 'Oscars of fashion', honours and celebrates the bright and best talent in the industry. Held on November 7 in New York, the event saw the who's who of the industry bringing their fashion A-game to the style extravaganza. Let's take a look at the best-dressed celebs from the evening.



Vera Wang, a bridal designer, turned heads in a cutout crop top worn with thigh-high black socks. The 78-year-old teamed the look with platform heels, oversized sunglasses and wore her hair in pigtails. (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly)