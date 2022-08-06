Centenary celebrations: Exhibition pays ode to sculptor and artist Somnath HoreAugust 6, 2022 6:00:21 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Voting to elect next V-P ends, numbers stacked in favour of Dhankhar
- Covid cases rising, Centre asks Delhi, six states to step up vigil
- EntertainmentDarlings actor Vijay Verma was told 'tu Shah Rukh Khan nahi hai' during struggle: 'Today SRK has employed me for his film'
- EntertainmentRajesh Khanna-Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Bawarchi caters to the biggest fantasy of the Indian audience - a family that gets along
- TrendingInternet sensation Hero Alom arrested by Bangladesh Police, made to ‘apologise’ for singing
- TrendingPaw patrol: Watch this service dog waiting patiently to cross the road with its human
- SportsCommonwealth Games 2022 Day 9 Live Updates
- SportsTeen singing star, Justin Bieber's mate, Miley Cyrus one-time boyfriend and now CWG swimming gold medalist
- OpinionWho needs media in New India?
- ExplainedThe RSS's relationship with the national flag
- LifestyleWoofs, meows, chirps, and more: What are animals trying to communicate?
- TechnologyRealme Pad X review: The tablet to beat under Rs 20,000