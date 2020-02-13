1 / 7

Fashion designer Wendell Rodricks passed away on Wednesday, leaving many numb in shock. Hailing from a Catholic family in Goa, the designer had been a vocal activist, speaking often on myriad of issues from environment to sexual orientation. He was also instrumental in championing minimalism and popularising it as an aesthetic. Over the years, several celebrities walked for the designer and some shared after his demise how he had more faith in them than they did. The fashion industry is still reeling in shock and emotional obituaries are all over social media. We bring to you some instances of actors wearing his creation.



Mallaika Arora shared this lovely photo where the designer can be seen preparing her before a show. In the past, Arora has often donned his creations. (Source: Malaika Arora/ Instagram)