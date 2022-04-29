1 / 15

Amazon Prime Video India hosted a star-studded gala last evening to announce over 30 titles - returning and original - that will be premiering on the streaming platform this year. The mega event was attended by actors who will be seen in the various shows on the platform. As expected, the glamour quotient of the event remained high as celebrities turned up in chic ensembles. Scroll more to know what your favourite stars wore to the event last evening. (Source: Varinder Chawla)