Sabyasachi Mukherjee, one of India’s most-sought after designers, recently completed 20 years in the fashion industry. To commemorate his success, the designer launched a new exclusive collection, titled ‘Kashgaar Bazaar: In Retrospect’, in collaboration with French fashion designer Christian Louboutin. The event was a glamorous affair with Bollywood beauties in attendance. From Alia Bhatt and Aditi Rao Hydari to Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Pandey, the actors were seen putting their best foot forward.