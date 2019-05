TV actor Hina Khan, who has appeared in serials like Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, loves being her own style boss. Hina shows off her love for everything casual in this unique combination of lime-coloured top and navy blue skirt with sport shoes. Styled by Sunakshi Kansal, she keeps her overall look simple and teams up her ensemble with matching sports shoes. (Source: HinaKhan/Facebook)