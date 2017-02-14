6 / 14

It was back in 2009 that Jason Wu vaulted to prominence as the chosen designer of Michelle Obama's first inaugural gown. For good measure, he repeated the feat four years later.This year, he's celebrating the 10th anniversary of his label, and he marked the occasion with a display of wearable, elegant designs at the St. Regis Hotel that showed his talent for turning out pretty yet unfussy clothes. The collection was focused on the luxurious femininity at the core of the house, ''Wu said in the show notes. It featured soft suits and flowing dresses in fabrics like velvet, tulle, and chiffon. A shoulder-baring dress and a billowing top were both fashioned of a black gauzy material dotted with pale green velvet. Colours ranged from lipstick reds to amber golds to juniper greens.'' Accents included grommets and pearls. Printed chiffons were embellished with what the label said were ``thousands of crystals, blurring the line between fantasy and reality.'' (Photos: Reuters/Text: AP)