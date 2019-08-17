From Bundi to Gavi: 15 must-visit destinations to travel within India

Snuggled in the lap of nature, Chopta is a picturesque hamlet which serves as the base for trekking to Tungnath (highest temple of Garhwal region) and Chandrashilla top. You can either trek up to these places or stay in Chopta itself and enjoy the beautiful view of the Himalayan range. Best time to visit is from April to May as it is full of red, pink and white Rhododendron flower also known as Buransh at that time. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)