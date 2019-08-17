Toggle Menu Sections
From Bundi to Gavi: 15 must-visit destinations to travel within India

In his address to the nation on Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to visit 15 tourist destinations within the country by 2022 to give a fillip to domestic tourism sector. "I know people travel abroad for holidays but can we think of visiting at least 15 tourist destinations across India before 2022, when we mark 75 years of freedom," the PM said. If you plan to explore the country, here is a mix of destinations that must be on your bucket list.

A captivating and quaint little town in Rajasthan, Bundi doesn’t attract as many tourists as Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur. Known for its palaces, forts, temples and their unique architectural styles, Bundi is an ideal destination for those who want to experience Rajasthani flavours minus the crowds and is an ideal pick for travellers looking for a taste of countryside life. The best time to visit Bundi is in the winters from October to March. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Wish to spend some time in the lap of nature? Then Majuli is the place to be. Considered as the biggest fresh water river island in the world, Majuli is located on Brahmaputra river in Assam, and is home to many migratory birds. The Majuli Festival and Raas Purnima are a crowd puller where dance performances based on Lord Krishna’s life are organised. The best time to visit this 'cultural capital of Assam' is from September to March. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Nearly six km long, Chittorgarh is the largest fort complex in India. Its fascinating history epitomises Rajput romanticism, chivalry and tragedy. The best time to visit Chittorgarh is between September to March. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Snuggled in the lap of nature, Chopta is a picturesque hamlet which serves as the base for trekking to Tungnath (highest temple of Garhwal region) and Chandrashilla top. You can either trek up to these places or stay in Chopta itself and enjoy the beautiful view of the Himalayan range. Best time to visit is from April to May as it is full of red, pink and white Rhododendron flower also known as Buransh at that time. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Abbey Falls, located around 10 kilometres away from the town of Madikeri, is one of the most popular tourist attractions in Coorg. Also called Abbi Falls, the water cascade coming down from the cliff from a height of 70 feet provides a spectacular scene for nature lovers. The best time to visit Abbey Falls is from July to October. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Known for the UNESCO world heritage site Rani Ki Vav (Queen’s step well) from the 11th century, Patan is a small town located on the banks of River Saraswati. It is a spiritual town and has a lot of historical value. The best time to visit Patan is from October to April. (Source: PTI)

Naneghat is located in the Western Ghats of Maharashtra between the Konkan coast and ancient town of Junnar in the Deccan plateau near Pune. About three hours from Mumbai, it is now a much-frequented route by trekkers and explorers. The place is known from a waterfall that flows in the reverse direction because of the force of the winds and makes for a picturesque sight. The best time to visit Naneghat is in the monsoons. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Pulicat Lake is the second largest lagoon in the country. Located at the boundary of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, the lake encompasses the Pulicat Lake Bird Sanctuary and is home to many migratory birds including flamingos. The best time to visit is between October to March. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Situated in the lap of the Western Ghats, Theni is one of the most pristine towns in Tamil Nadu. Surrounded by tea garden, it is perfect for a quiet weekend getaway. From river beds to dams, and from temples to waterfalls — travellers are spoilt for choice. Although the weather stays pleasant throughout the year, many tourists prefer the onset of the summer season. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Also called as ‘Valley of Flowers’ of North East, Dzukou valley is located at the border of Nagaland and Manipur. The best time to visit the valley is between June to September when the flowers are in full bloom. Lush greenery, lovely flowers, two beautiful rivers (Dzukou and Japfu) and lots of serenity — that is Dzukou Valley for you. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

If you are in mood for enjoying snow-clad mountains, Harsil should be on your list. Surrounded by snow-clad mountains, pine forests, and gorgeous flora and fauna, the small village on the banks of river Bhagirathi around 70 km from Uttarkashi is an unexplored valley that is becoming popular with tourists. As it is freezing in the winters, the best time to visit is in the summer months of April to June and September to October. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

This little hamlet in West Bengal has a lot to offer — right from breathtaking landscapes to lush green tea gardens. If you want a quiet and beautiful place in Darjeeling district which is not yet commercialised, Samsing is the ideal destination for you. It is also a gateway to the Neora Valley National Park. The best time to visit Samsing is from October-March when the rolling hill slopes are lush green and the air is fresh. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Known as the hidden 'Grand Canyon of India', a small village in Andhra Pradesh, Gandikota offers a splendid view of a gorge formed by river Pennar that cuts through the Erramala hills. There is a majestic fort on top of the gorge with the same name. The place is still untouched by mass tourism. Since the summer months are hot and humid, the best time to visit is from September to February. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Also known as Changu Lake, Tsogmo Lake is situated 35 km away from Gangtok and is a must visit place. However, one needs to have a Protected Area Permit (PAP) to visit Tsomgo Lake which can be obtained in Gangtok. This beautiful lake looks different in different seasons. You can enjoy the lake snow-covered in January to April whereas the best time to visit with a clear sky is from October to December. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Gavi is an eco-tourist spot which has been listed as one of the must-see places in India. Gavi is famous for its wildlife as its part of the Periyar Tiger Reserve. With the sights of hills and valleys, tropical forests, grasslands, spectacular waterfalls and cardamom plantations, Gavi is a haven for nature and wildlife lovers. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

