In an attempt to spread the message of peace and dharma, an exhibition of paintings called, 'Buddha of Gandhara' by artist Ma Prem Anubodhi was on display at OshoDham in New Delhi. Marking the 90th birth anniversary of Osho, the exhibition presented an array of paintings that attempted to resurrect the essence of Greco-Buddhist art of Gandhara and embrace the very journey of Buddha statues which started from Gandhara itself. (Source: PR handout)