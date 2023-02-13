1 / 9

Much like every year, the 2023 Brit Awards was a night to remember -- not only for the music, but also celebrity styles that ensured to turn heads and make it a night to remember. As such, when talking about the fashion of the night, how can we not mention Sam Smith, who wore an eye-catching latext outfit by designer Hari Krishnan. The head-turning ensemble comprised of blown-up pants and extravagant shoulder pads, along with black latex gloves and heeled boots. We just could not get enough of this look. (Reuters/Maja Smiejkowska)