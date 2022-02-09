1 / 9

From dramatic silhouettes to risqué cut-outs, the Brit Awards 2022 red carpet saw music industry giants step up the fashion game to welcome this year's awards season with exciting glamour. Adele took the Artist of The Year Awards while Olivia Rodrigo won Best International Song for 'Good 4 U'.



For the event, Adele stuck to her colour - black - in a custom Armani Privé gown. (Photo AP/PTI)