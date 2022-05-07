1 / 9

How is the feeling to be on the brink of stepping in to something new? That's how Monica Jain, the curator-director of Art Centrix Space described the idea behind her group art exhibition called Brink which concluded sometime back at Art Centrix Space, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi. "The curatorial premise 'brink' primarily foregrounds the idea of the artist being a harbinger of change - one who is painfully aware that life has presented an unprecedented opportunity for the world to come together with urgency in order to achieve something that has been never possible singularly so far," she notes in the press statement; Dabha by Bhargav Bharla (Source: PR Handout)