While Lolita often dominates conversations around Vladimir Nabokov, his body of work is far richer and more experimental. From intricate wordplay to layered narratives, these books showcase his brilliance beyond his most controversial novel. (wikimedia commons)
2 / 7
Ada or Ardor: A Family Chronicle: A complex and richly layered novel that blends romance, philosophy, and alternate history, showcasing Nabokov’s mastery of language. (amazon.in)
3 / 7
Despair: A dark, psychological tale of a man who plots the perfect crime, only for his plan to unravel in unexpected ways. (amazon.in)
4 / 7
Invitation to a Beheading: A surreal and philosophical story about a man sentenced to death in a strange, dreamlike world, often compared to Kafka’s works. (amazon.in)
5 / 7
Pale Fire: A brilliantly unconventional novel structured as a 999 line poem with commentary. It blurs the line between author and narrator, making it one of Nabokov’s most inventive works. (amazon.in)
6 / 7
Speak, Memory: A beautifully written memoir that reflects on Nabokov’s childhood, exile, and love for literature, rich in detail and lyrical prose. (wikimedia commons)
7 / 7
The Luzhin Defense: A psychological novel centred on a chess prodigy whose obsession with the game begins to consume his life. (amazon.in)