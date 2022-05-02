2 / 9

Keen on an island getaway that lets you explore history? The wildlife haven of Sir Bani Yas Island ‑- one of eight Al Dhafra islands southwest of the city -‑ is ideal. One of the earliest written accounts of the island -‑ a two‑and‑a‑half‑hour drive and ferry‑hop from Abu Dhabi ‑- was in 1590 by Venetian jeweller Gasparo Balbi, who mentioned an island surrounded by pearls. The island also has Late Stone Age and Bronze Age roots. (Photo: PR Handout)