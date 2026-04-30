Food isn’t just about hunger, it’s deeply tied to culture, identity, emotions, and behaviour. These books explore how and why we eat the way we do, offering fascinating insights into the psychology behind our everyday meals. (unsplash)
2 / 7
The Hungry Soul by Leon R. Kass: A philosophical deep dive into how eating shapes civilisation and human behaviour.
It explores meals as social rituals, showing how food reflects culture, manners, and identity. (amazon.in)
3 / 7
Taste Matters by John Prescott: Explores why we like certain flavours and dislike others.
It dives into sensory psychology, biology, and cultural influences on taste preferences. (amazon.in)
4 / 7
The Food Police by Jayson Lusk: Challenges popular beliefs about organic food and food trends.
It examines how public perception and societal pressure influence our eating habits. (amazon.in)
5 / 7
The Omnivore’s Dilemma by Michael Pollan: A powerful exploration of how food choices are shaped by modern systems.
It connects agriculture, ethics, and psychology revealing why we eat what we eat today. (amazon.in)
6 / 7
The Primal Cheeseburger by Elizabeth Rozin: Breaks down a simple cheeseburger into its global ingredients and history.
A fascinating way to understand how culture and psychology shape even the most basic foods. (amazon.in)
7 / 7
Intuitive Eating by Evelyn Tribole & Elyse Resch: A modern classic on rebuilding a healthy relationship with food.
It focuses on listening to your body rather than following restrictive diet rules. (amazon.in)