The annual Durga Puja celebration has its nucleus in the eastern part of India, especially in the state of West Bengal but is celebrated with great flourish in other states as well, courtesy of the ever-growing Bengali community. One of these is Mumbai's Bombay Durga Bari Samiti which all geared up for the festive season. Being among the oldest Durga Pujas of the city, dating back to 1930, this year they have planned something special. Keeping in mind the amount of pollution festivals can create during immersion, the Bari Samiti will worship an eco-friendly idol this year. (Express photo Pradip Das)