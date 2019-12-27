1 / 13

Nobody does fashion as stylishly as Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. Recently, she was seen looking stunning in a black couture dress by Ashi Studio that featured a black floral lace applique bodice, and opened out into a flared skirt waist-down. The skirt came with additional fabric on both sides that was pulled back to the nape of her neck, adding volume to the look. Black pointy pumps and neatly tied hair added the finishing touches. (Photo: APH Images)