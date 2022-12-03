In pictures: Bollywood siblings who never fail to serve family goals
December 3, 2022 5:00:44 pm
Updated : December 2, 2022 5:36:10 pm
From Sara Ali Khan to Arjun Kapoor, Bollywood celebs do not shy away from expressing their love for their siblings on social media. We bring to you B-town siblings who set major goals for us.
Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan can be often seen hanging out together. (Photo: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram)
Like father, like daughter! A quick scroll through Sara Ali Khan's Instagram account is enough to get a clue about her relationship with her brothers -- Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, and Jeh Ali Khan. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)
Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor just can't stop gushing over their brother Arjun Kapoor. (Photo: Arjun Kapoor/Instagram)
Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan never shy away from expressing their love for each other. (Photo: Shweta Bachchan/Instagram)
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, too, are a loving sibling duo. (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)
Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem appear to be a perfect brother-sister duo. (Photo: Huma Qureshi/Instagram)
Who does not know how protective and loving Salman Khan is for his brothers and sisters? (Photo: Salman Khan/Instagram)
While both Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar are known for their craft, their love for each other is also not a secret. (Photo: Farhan Akhtar/Instagram)