2 / 11

Ananya Pandey was seen wearing a pink blazer skirt dress from Nauman Piyarji during the promotions of her film, Pati Patni Aur Woh. The short dress featured straight laser cuts near the waist, giving it an edgy look. Styled by Ami Patel, the look was pulled together with tied hair and a hint of baby pink on her eyes. (Photo: Ananya Pandey / Instagram)