Alia Bhatt keeps it fuss-free in this blue checkered co-ord set. There is nothing about the outfit we do not love — right from the print giving us the old English vibe, to the casual silhouette; everything about this look works. It is chic, and she keeps it simple with a pair of sunglasses and her hair tied in a neat bun. (Photo: Alia Bhatt/ Instagram)