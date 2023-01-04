From Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif, of celebs and their love for food
January 4, 2023 17:19 IST
Bollywood celebrities are not only known for workouts, but also for their love for food. In this picture, Kareena Kapoor Khan devours a croissant and gets ready to indulge in biryani. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)
From junk food to traditional fare, Parineeti Chopra seems to enjoy a variety of foods. (Photo: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram)
Mouni Roy relishes some scrumptious dishes and dessert. (Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)
One of the fittest actors, Hrithik Roshan not only loves to eat but seems to enjoy cooking as well. (Photo: Hrithik Roshan/Instagram)
Deepika Padukone definitely has a sweet tooth! (Photo: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)
Masaba Gupta poses with a variety of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes, ready to enjoy them all! (Photo: Masaba Gupta/Instagram)
Kartik Aaryan enjoys a nice food adventure with his friends. (Photo: Kartik Aaryan/ Instagram)
Shilpa Shetty Kundra's love for food is not a secret. Hint: Sunday binge! (Photo: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram)
Sanjay Kapoor and family seem to have a gala lunch at niece Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's home. (Photo: Instagram)
Katrina Kaif enjoys pancakes and whipped cream, with strawberries, maple syrup, and blackberries. (Photo: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)