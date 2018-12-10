Toggle Menu Sections
Blender’s Pride Fashion Tour: Disha Patani exudes elegance in a Tarun Tahiliani lehenga

Disha Patani recently walked the ramp for designer Tarun Tahiliani, who showcased his latest collection at the Blender's Pride Fashion Tour. Dressed in a black and beige lehenga, the actor exuded elegance

Disha Patani recently walked the ramp for ace fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani, who showcased his latest collection at the Blender's Pride Fashion Tour held in Gurugram. Dressed in a black and beige lehenga featuring heavy embellishements on it in silver, the actor exuded elegance. Her outfit was teamed with a matching sheer lehenga that had 3D floral work on it and a fringed hemline. What's interesting is the bejewelled noodle straps of the blouse that added glam to the outfit. The ensemble seems like a great choice for a modern day bride. Check all the pictures here. (Source: APH Images)

Disha Patani walks the ramp with Tarun Tahiliani and the other models. (Source: APH Images)

Patani's outfit was accessorised with statement diamond jewellery from Gems Paradise. For the make-up, a dewy sheen with dark smokey eyes and glossy lips complemented her look well. While her hair was styled in a messy bun with a black gajra tied to it. (Source: APH Images)

Tahiliani's collection featured a beautiful blend of traditional and contemporary wear in vibrant hues that ranged from red and orange to gold tones. (Source: APH Images)

Patani's black ensemble was also teamed with a stack of matching bangles. (Source: APH Images)

