Blender’s Pride Fashion Tour: Disha Patani exudes elegance in a Tarun Tahiliani lehenga

Disha Patani recently walked the ramp for ace fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani, who showcased his latest collection at the Blender's Pride Fashion Tour held in Gurugram. Dressed in a black and beige lehenga featuring heavy embellishements on it in silver, the actor exuded elegance. Her outfit was teamed with a matching sheer lehenga that had 3D floral work on it and a fringed hemline. What's interesting is the bejewelled noodle straps of the blouse that added glam to the outfit. The ensemble seems like a great choice for a modern day bride. Check all the pictures here. (Source: APH Images)