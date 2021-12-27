5 / 9

"Interpreting an image as you see it is the philosophy initiated by Oscar Claude Monet, the pioneer of the Impressionist movement. My art aims to push this philosophy further yet not far-fetched in it’s reflection. This exhibition comprises few Impressionist artists’ works reproduced in my style. Along with these versions are a some of my original compositions. This series are not exact copies of the original paintings as I have interpreted them as I see them to be. My version has darker skies and landscapes with added elements depicting my visual hallucinations. Some do not have all elements included as in the original," explained Val Resh; Rue de'l Abbe de'Epee and the Church of Saint James, 1872 - Johann Barthold Jongkind (Source: Val Resh)