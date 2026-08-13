The Victorians took manners very seriously. In 19th-century Britain, even the smallest social misstep could damage a person's reputation. From communicating through fans to strict rules about tea and mourning, some Victorian etiquette customs seem downright bizarre today. (unsplash)
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Calling at the Wrong Time Was a Social Disaster: Unexpected visits were frowned upon. Social calls had designated hours, and arriving outside them could be considered rude enough to damage a friendship. (anmol minhas word press)
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Couples Couldn't Freely Interact in Public: Unmarried men and women were expected to follow strict rules when socializing. Chaperones often accompanied young women, and excessive conversation or private meetings could spark gossip and scandal. (wikimedia commons)
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Fans Were Used to Send Secret Messages: Women could communicate silently using a hand fan. A fan held to the lips, fluttered quickly, or opened in a certain way could convey coded messages of interest, rejection, or curiosity. (wikimedia commons)
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Mourning Jewellery Was Made From Human Hair: One of the era's strangest customs involved creating brooches, rings, and lockets from the hair of deceased loved ones. These keepsakes were worn as symbols of remembrance and grief. (wikimedia commons)
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Talking Too Much About Money Was Taboo: Victorians considered discussing personal finances highly inappropriate. Even wealthy families often avoided mentioning salaries, debts, or the cost of possessions in polite company. (wikimedia commons)