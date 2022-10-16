Not just acting, Mohit Raina has an impressive sartorial sense, too: A look at his most stylish moments
October 16, 2022 3:32:01 pm
Mohit Raina is a popular B-town actor, who has not just been serving us with his drool-worthy looks and impeccable acting chops but his sartorial picks are noteworthy too. Let's have a look at some of his best style moments (Source: Mohit Raina/ Instagram)
Raina has been raising the style quotient with his dapper style. He wore a black long coat and pants, and we love how he looked (Source: Mohit Raina/ Instagram)
Keeping it casual, the actor wore a black t-shirt and lowers of the same colour. He teamed the outfit with bright orange shoes (Source: Mohit Raina/ Instagram)
The actor looked chic in a simple shirt and denim jeans, not to miss his dapper looks (Source: Mohit Raina/ Instagram)
Blue is surely the actor's favourite colour. In this picture he wore a powder blue coat and teamed it with off-white jeans. He paired the look with camel shoes (Source: Mohit Raina/ Instagram)
It is hard to take the eyes off the actor as he rocked a royal blue suit. (Source: Mohit Raina/ Instagram)
We love the way Raina carries himself. Wearing a checked shirt and denim jeans, teamed with a camel jacket, the actor looked handsome. (Source: Mohit Raina/ Instagram)
The actor looked dapper in a royal blue shirt paired with camel pants. (Source: Mohit Raina/ Instagram)
The actor knows how to ace a casual look. He wore a pink shirt and paired it with powder grey jeans (Source: Mohit Raina/ Instagram)
The actor can traditional outfit with an equal ease. Mohit wore a white kurta-pyjama set and paired it with a blue Nehru jacket. (Source: Mohit Raina / Instagram)
The actor looked dapper in a grey blazer and pants. His fuller beard and black sunglasses were hard to miss (Source: Mohit Raina/ Instagram)