MISS: Deepika Padukone stepped out in all-black ensemble from Balmain. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, it consisted of a one-piece black body-hugging jumpsuit which was paired with a matching blazer. Well, things did not end there. The outfit also came with a black hood and it is here that we feel both the actor and the designer were trying just too hard. The ensemble not only looked off for the event but also unsalvagable even by Padukone’s standard of grace. One can already see the trolls coming for this. (Source: Varinder Chawla)