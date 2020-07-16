- Follow Coronavirus India LIVE Updates
- Ganguly’s brother admitted to hospital; Assembly shut as typist tests positive
- Gujarat govt could bring down weekly death rate, raise recovery rate: Nitin Patel
- Explained: Twin hopes on Covid vaccine front
- With rise in Covid cases, Surat to add 1,570 beds in 2 hospitals
- To check Covid spread: Textile markets, diamond units in Surat impose self-lockdown
- IMA: 99 doctors have died of Covid across country
- Kerala: Doctor cares for baby for month after his parents test positive
- Bihar allows home quarantine of asymptomatic patients
- Delhi: Salary for 3 months not paid, Hindu Rao docs approach L-G
Bhumi Pednekar is here to give you major summer fashion goalsUpdated: July 16, 2020 9:30:27 am
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Vikas Dubey case: Youth killed was 16, just cleared 12th, says family
- Amphan relief: All of them cleared, all have same father — on paper
- EntertainmentA Suitable Boy, Ludo, Tribhanga, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and more to release on Netflix
- EntertainmentVijay Sethupathi on Master: My character doesn't have an iota of goodness
- TrendingLove for photography: Meet the Karnataka man who built his house of dreams in shape of camera
- TrendingIts raining memes on social media after CBSE announces class X results
- SportsSquaring off with Root: England vs West Indies 2nd Test Preview
- SportsSnehashish Ganguly tests positive for Covid-19
- A National Curriculum Framework for police education and training is needed
- Coronavirus vaccine: The progress made so far by Moderna, Oxford University
- LifestyleEasy recipe: Make cream cheese chicken sandwich for breakfast today
- Explained: How Twitter was hacked and what questions it raises about security of the platform in election year