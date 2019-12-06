1 / 12

Bhimrao Ambedkar Quotes: He worked extensively and relentlessly for the upliftment of the lower castes and contributed immensely towards drafting the constitution. Although he passed away on December 6, 1956, his popularity has remained unfazed over the years, and has greatly intrigued and inspired academics, social reformers and politicians. On the occasion of his 63rd death anniversary, we take a look at some of his most inspiring quotes. (Photo: File; designed by Gargi Singh)