1 / 14

Bhagyashree, best known for her roles in Hindi films and television, turns 52 today. The Filmfare Award recipient has worked in various movies like Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), Humko Deewana Kar Gaye (2006), Red Alert: The War Within (2010), and Seetharama Kalyana (2019). On her birthday today, we take a look at some of her iconic on-screen looks. (Photos: Express Archive, Design: Gargi Singh)