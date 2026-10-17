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Prison Inspired One of His Most Personal Works: During his imprisonment, Wilde wrote De Profundis, a long letter reflecting on his relationship with Lord Alfred Douglas, his suffering and his changing understanding of himself. After his release in 1897, he also wrote The Ballad of Reading Gaol, a poem inspired by the harsh realities of prison life. Published in 1898 under the prison identifier C. 3. 3., the poem became one of his most significant later works. Wilde spent his final years in France and died in Paris in 1900, aged 46.