The Black Entertainment Awards (BET) is a ceremony held to honour the African-Americans, who make contributions in the fields of entertainment, music, sports and others. This year, this prominent event was held at Microsoft Theatre, in Los Angeles, California, and was attended by many A-listers, who raised the temperature with their glamorous style statements. See pictures here.



It would be an understatement to say that Blac Chyna simply stole the show in her raucous chainmail-inspired silver ensemble, that included a fringe top that only covered the top of her breasts and a side slit skirt. She matched it with finger-waved pixie cut silver hair and vivid blue eyeshadow. (Source: AP)