Vegetarian cuisine around the world is incredibly diverse, going far beyond the usual salads and pastas. Many cultures have traditional, lesser known vegetarian dishes that are rich in flavour, history, and creativity. Here are six underrated international vegetarian dishes you should try. (unsplash)
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Bissara: A creamy Moroccan soup made from fava beans or split peas, seasoned with garlic, cumin, and olive oil. (unsplash)
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Gado-Gado: A vibrant Indonesian dish of steamed vegetables, tofu, and eggs (optional), all tossed in a rich peanut sauce. (unsplash)
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Koshari: A comforting mix of rice, lentils, pasta, and chickpeas topped with spicy tomato sauce and crispy onions, hearty and full of texture. (unsplash)
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Ratatouille: A rustic French dish made with stewed vegetables like zucchini, eggplant, and tomatoes, cooked with herbs, simple, aromatic, and naturally vegetarian. (unsplash)
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Revithada: A slow cooked chickpea stew from the Greek islands, flavoured with olive oil, herbs, and lemon, simple yet deeply comforting. (facebook: Christoforos Peskias)
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Spanakorizo: A simple yet flavourful Greek dish made with spinach, rice, lemon, and herbs, light, fresh, and comforting. (unsplash)