Travel writing opens doors to worlds both familiar and unknown, capturing journeys that are as much about inner discovery as they are about places. From global classics to deeply personal Indian narratives, these books offer vivid storytelling, cultural insights, and unforgettable travel experiences perfect for your next trip.
2 / 7
City of Djinns by William Dalrymple: A richly detailed portrait of Delhi, City of Djinns blends history, folklore, and personal encounters to reveal the layered past of India’s capital city, where every street holds a story. (amazon.in)
3 / 7
Journeys Beyond and Within… by Priyanka Gupta: This collection of travel experiences reflects personal transformation through journeys across India and beyond, highlighting how travel reshapes identity and perspective for a solo woman traveller. (amazon.in)
4 / 7
Slowly Down the Ganges by Eric Newby: Eric Newby’s journey along the Ganges River offers a vivid exploration of India’s landscapes, people, and traditions, blending humour, curiosity, and keen observation. (amazon.in)
5 / 7
The Age of Kali by William Dalrymple: A powerful narrative of India in transition, The Age of Kali captures the complexities of modern South Asia through travel, reportage, and cultural reflection. (amazon.in)
6 / 7
The Great Railway Bazaar by Paul Theroux: Paul Theroux’s iconic journey by train across Asia and Europe captures the rhythm of travel itself, filled with sharp cultural observations, human encounters, and the unpredictability of life on the move. (amazon.in)
7 / 7
Butter Chicken in Ludhiana by Pankaj Mishra: This witty and reflective travel memoir explores small-town India with humour and insight, capturing the contradictions of a rapidly changing society through sharp cultural commentary. (amazon.in)