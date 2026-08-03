From thin and delicate to thick and fluffy, pancakes exist in almost every culture. Whether sweet or savoury, these dishes have been enjoyed for centuries across the world, each with its own unique twist. (Source: Photo by unsplash)
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Cachapas, Venezuela: These sweet corn pancakes are soft inside and slightly crispy outside.
Typically filled with fresh cheese, they balance sweetness with rich, savoury flavours. (Source: Photo by unsplash)
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Crêpes, France: Thin, delicate, and incredibly versatile, crêpes date back to 13th century Brittany.
They can be sweet with chocolate or fruit, or savoury with ham and cheese. (Source: Photo by unsplash)
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Japanese Soufflé Pancakes, Japan: Ultra-fluffy and jiggly, these pancakes are made using whipped egg whites. Their airy texture and height have made them a global social media sensation. (Source: Photo by unsplash)
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Buttermilk Pancakes: Thick, fluffy, and indulgent, these pancakes are often stacked high with butter and syrup.
They are a classic comfort breakfast, often paired with crispy bacon. (Source: Photo by unsplash)
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Scallion Pancakes, China: Unlike typical pancakes, these are made from dough, giving them a crispy, flaky texture.
Infused with green onions, they’re savoury, aromatic, and often eaten with dipping sauces. (Source: Photo by unsplash)
7 / 7
Socca, Nice/ Ligurian Coast: Made from chickpea flour, olive oil, and water, socca is crispy and slightly nutty. It’s a popular street food, often served hot with a sprinkle of pepper. (Source: Photo by unsplash)