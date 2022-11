1 / 10

Kiara Advani has always impressed us with her sartorial picks. From ethnic wear to millennial trends, the actor can rock them all. As such, lets take a look at some of her best fashion moments. <br<

Kiara looks ethereal in this black net sari that she paired with a elegant neck piece. She wore her hair in a loose bun and completed the look with a black bindi. (Source: Kiara Advani/Instagram)