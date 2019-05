The Billboard Music Awards 2019 that was held at Las Vegas, Nevada was star-studded affair. Right from structured gowns, sequin dressed to to those featuring high slits, celebrities stepped out in style for the musical night. Cardi B was spotted in a yellow gown which featured a pelvic-high slit and an embellished bodice. She accessorised her ensemble with jewellery by Loree Rodkin. (Source: REUTERS)