1 / 10

The 20th edition of the Bengaluru Dastkar Bazaar is on at the Jayamahal Palace Hotel in the city, with scheduled dates this year being May 27 To June 2. The bazaar is essentially an exhibition that puts the spotlight on rural crafts and craftsmen and women, who are looking for means to revive livelihoods after Covid-19-induced financial setbacks. (Express photo by Jithendra M)