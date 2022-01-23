1 / 8

India's diversity can be captured in the headiness of aromas, kaleidoscopic colours and lip smacking taste of its culinary richness and elaborate history. However, many of the wildly popular and ubiquitous 'Indian' dishes, don't have their roots in India. The melting pot of cultures that is our country, has, over many generations, adapted to and embraced ingredients as well as dishes from its neighbouring countries, and beyond.



Often referred to at 'the nawab of dishes', biryani is a world-famous meal. The scent of steaming basmati rice with aromatic spices, meat, or vegetables is one that has graced many kitchens across the world. However, despite its widespread popularity in India, Biryani is not an Indian dish. Its origins are in Persia and the word 'birian,' which means 'fried before cooking,' comes from the Persian language. (Photo: Pexels)