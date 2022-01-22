1 / 9

Turkey held its largest camel wrestling festival from January 15, 2022 to January 16, 2022. The camel wrestling festival is held during the mating season of camels, as the males are more aggressive if they are withheld from mating. The camels were competing as part of 80 pairs or 160 camels in the Efes Selcuk Camel Wrestling Festival, the biggest and most prestigious festival, which celebrated its 40th run. The festival is held in the Aegean town of Selcuk, Turkey.

A camel is led into the arena during the wrestling festival. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)