1 / 8

Digital artist Mike Winkelmann, also known as Beeple's work was auctioned at Christie's for $6.6 million. In the work titled Everydays - The First 5000 Days, the artist has used colours to bring together an aesthetic set of digital art. As per Christie's website, his work sheds light on "recurring themes including society’s obsession with and fear of technology; the desire for and resentment of wealth; and America’s recent political turbulence." (Photos: Reuters/ Designed by Gargi Singh)