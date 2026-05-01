Beyond the famous tea regions lie quieter estates where misty hills, slow life, and authentic tea culture take center stage. These lesser-known plantations offer beauty without the crowds. (unsplash)
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Azores Tea Plantations, Portugal: Europe’s only commercial tea plantations lie on São Miguel Island. Set amid volcanic soil and ocean views, these plantations feel wildly unexpected and beautifully remote. (Wikimedia commons)
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Ilam Tea Gardens, Nepal: Often compared to Darjeeling but far less visited, Ilam’s rolling tea fields sit against Himalayan backdrops. The region is peaceful, green, and deeply rooted in small-scale tea farming. (Wikimedia commons)
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Kanchanjangha Tea Estates, India: Hidden in West Bengal near the Nepal border, these organic tea estates are surrounded by forests and mountain views. The area offers raw nature, heritage bungalows, and immersive tea experiences. (wikimedia commons)
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Rize Tea Plantations,Turkey: Located along the Black Sea coast, Rize is Turkey’s tea heartland yet remains overlooked by travelers. Lush slopes, constant rainfall, and dramatic coastal views make it uniquely beautiful. (wikimedia commons)
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Satemwa Tea Estate, Malawi: One of Africa’s oldest tea estates, Satemwa is known for handcrafted teas and misty highlands. It’s a serene blend of colonial history, sustainable farming, and dramatic landscapes. (wikimedia commons)
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Yunnan Ancient Tea Gardens, China: Home to some of the world’s oldest tea trees, Yunnan’s plantations are spread across forests rather than neat rows. The region offers a deep cultural connection to tea and breathtaking natural beauty. (wikimedia commons)