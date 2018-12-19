Toggle Menu Sections
Photos of gorgeous Christmas trees around the world https://indianexpress.com/photos/lifestyle-gallery/beautiful-christmas-trees-around-the-world-5500231/

Photos of gorgeous Christmas trees around the world 

Apart from the winter chill, there is the smell of gingerbread cookies and fruitcakes in the air too! Click through the gallery to see gorgeous Christmas tree decorations around the world.

Christmas 2018, Christmas tress, stunning Christmas trees

Christmas celebrations have begun across the world and the streets are all lit up to match the vibe of this festival. Celebrated on December 25, it is observed to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ. With five days to go, we bring you beautiful photos of Christmas trees around the world. (Source: AP)

Christmas 2018, Christmas tress, stunning Christmas trees

A Christmas tree decorated in front of Ukraine Radisson Royal hotel in Moscow, Russia. (Source: AP)

Christmas 2018, Christmas tress, stunning Christmas trees

Onlookers enjoy the 45-foot-tall Christmas tree at Grand Park in Los Angeles. The tree is part of the Winter Glow light installations at the park created to celebrate the holiday season. (Source: AP)

Christmas 2018, Christmas tress, stunning Christmas trees

The Lee Tung Avenue in Hong Kong has partnered with Regent Street, the famous shopping boulevard in London, to bring the world-renowned Christmas lights spectacular the spirit of christmas.

Christmas 2018, Christmas tress, stunning Christmas trees

People pose infront of the newly illuminated Christmas tree at central Syntagma square in Athens. (Source: AP)

Christmas 2018, Christmas tress, stunning Christmas trees

The Wafi mall in Dubai, United Arab Emirates boasts of a stunning christmas tree. (Source: Reuters)

Christmas 2018, Christmas tress, stunning Christmas trees

People walk by an illuminated Christmas tree at Cathedral Square in Vilnius, Lithuania. (Source: AP)

Christmas 2018, Christmas tress, stunning Christmas trees

The 19-metre-high iconic Christmas Tree at Statue Square in Central Hong Kong is a photo hotspot for locals and visitors.

Christmas 2018, Christmas tress, stunning Christmas trees

Pope Francis at a Vatican charity event that offers special help to mothers and children in need, in the Paul VI hall. (Source: AP)

Christmas 2018, Christmas tress, stunning Christmas trees

People take selfie in front the Christmas tree in the Qasaa district, Damascus, Syria. (Source: Reuters)

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android