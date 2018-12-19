Lifestyle Gallery Photos of gorgeous Christmas trees around the world Apart from the winter chill, there is the smell of gingerbread cookies and fruitcakes in the air too! Click through the gallery to see gorgeous Christmas tree decorations around the world. Christmas celebrations have begun across the world and the streets are all lit up to match the vibe of this festival. Celebrated on December 25, it is observed to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ. With five days to go, we bring you beautiful photos of Christmas trees around the world. (Source: AP) A Christmas tree decorated in front of Ukraine Radisson Royal hotel in Moscow, Russia. (Source: AP) Onlookers enjoy the 45-foot-tall Christmas tree at Grand Park in Los Angeles. The tree is part of the Winter Glow light installations at the park created to celebrate the holiday season. (Source: AP) The Lee Tung Avenue in Hong Kong has partnered with Regent Street, the famous shopping boulevard in London, to bring the world-renowned Christmas lights spectacular the spirit of christmas. People pose infront of the newly illuminated Christmas tree at central Syntagma square in Athens. (Source: AP) The Wafi mall in Dubai, United Arab Emirates boasts of a stunning christmas tree. (Source: Reuters) People walk by an illuminated Christmas tree at Cathedral Square in Vilnius, Lithuania. (Source: AP) The 19-metre-high iconic Christmas Tree at Statue Square in Central Hong Kong is a photo hotspot for locals and visitors. Pope Francis at a Vatican charity event that offers special help to mothers and children in need, in the Paul VI hall. (Source: AP) People take selfie in front the Christmas tree in the Qasaa district, Damascus, Syria. (Source: Reuters)