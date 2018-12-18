Deepika Padukone, Meghan Markle, Priyanka Chopra: The beautiful brides of 2018

Reel and real-life couple, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, better known as Jon Snow and Ygritte from the Game of Thrones, tied the knot at a lavish ceremony earlier this year. For the ceremony, Leslie picked an elegant Elie Saab gown fitted with flawless lace sleeves, intricate lace overlay, a belted waist and dramatic skirt. A tiara of white blossoms on the crown of her head added a dainty touch to her attire, and we think was a perfect addition to the classical setting of the wedding. Meanwhile, Harington looked dapper in his three-piece suit with a satin ivory waistcoat and black overcoat that were teamed with a pair of grey striped pants.