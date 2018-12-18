Toggle Menu Sections
Deepika Padukone, Meghan Markle, Priyanka Chopra: The beautiful brides of 2018

Right from Priyanka Chopra, and Deepika Padukone's gorgeous bridal lehengas to Meghan Markle's elegant white gown, here's a compilation of the beautiful brides of 2018

Dressed in a beautiful deep red Sabyasachi Mukherji lehenga, Priyanka Chopra looked strikingly beautiful as a Sabyasachi bride. We love how she styled it with traditional gold jewellery – a matha patti, nath, and chura – and also an elaborate necklace by Chopard from their ‘Haute Joaillerie Collection’, featuring 184.50-carats of pear-shaped diamonds set in 18k ethical white gold. (Source: sabyasachi/Instagram)

For the Christian wedding, Priyanka Chopra stepped out in a beautiful Ralph Lauren gown with a sweeping 75-feet tulle veil. We think the gown with floral and scroll motifs and lace-effect tulle appliqués with scalloped sleeves and a high-neck collar is fit for a princess. (Source: Instagram)

Reel and real-life couple, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, better known as Jon Snow and Ygritte from the Game of Thrones, tied the knot at a lavish ceremony earlier this year. For the ceremony, Leslie picked an elegant Elie Saab gown fitted with flawless lace sleeves, intricate lace overlay, a belted waist and dramatic skirt. A tiara of white blossoms on the crown of her head added a dainty touch to her attire, and we think was a perfect addition to the classical setting of the wedding. Meanwhile, Harington looked dapper in his three-piece suit with a satin ivory waistcoat and black overcoat that were teamed with a pair of grey striped pants.

For the Konkani-style ceremony, Deepika Padukone wore a kanjeevaram sari with a bold golden border from Angadi Galleria. She complemented her bridal look with Sabyasachi’s signature matha patti, a choker and uncut diamond rani haar. (Source: sabyasachi/Instagram)

For her Sindhi-style wedding ceremony, Deepika Padukone looked resplendent in a red lehenga that she teamed with an embroidered veil that had gotta patti work on it. It was hard to miss the beautiful Sanskrit mantra, ‘Sada Saubhagyavati Bhava’ that roughly translates to ‘may you always stay married’ embroidered on her dupatta.(Source: sabyasachi/Instagram)

For their wedding reception in Bengaluru, Deepika Padukone wore a golden sari gifted to her by her mother from Angadi Galleria. She accessorised her ensemble with a heavy jewellery set. For the make-up, she went for thickly-lined eyes with beautiful bronze eye make-up, red lips and styled her hair in a centre-parted bun. On the other hand, Ranveer opted for a black sherwani featuring intricate golden embroidery from Rohit Bal. The couple was styled by Sabyasachi.

Britain’s Princess Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank clad in a long-sleeved gown with a long train by British-based designers Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos that was teamed with a diamond-and-emerald tiara loaned to her by the queen. (Source: AP Images)

Wearing a stunning Givenchy gown, Meghan Markle looked like a princess straight out of a fairytale. The silk gown, designed by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy, features a dramatic long train. (Source: AP Images)

Shweta Basu Prasad, who married filmmaker Rohit Mittal in a traditional ceremony in Pune on December 13 opted for a Sabyasachi sari for her special day. The orange and red hue sari draped in the Bengali Atpoure style was teamed with an embroidered blouse. Mittal, on the other hand, was clad in a white kurta-pyjama that he teamed with a black sherwani.

Isha Ambani donned a heavily embellished lehenga by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla that was teamed with a bright red dupatta. The look was rounded out with dazzling jewellery, and immaculate make-up. (Source: stylebyami/Instagram)

For the reception hosted for the Reliance family, Isha Ambani looked gorgeous in a Sabyasachi lehenga. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, Isha Ambani stunned in a custom velvet lehenga. The outfit was from the designer’s zardosi revival series and was embroidered with dabka, bullion, silver and salma-sitara.

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary got married this year too. The ex-Bigg Boss contestants who tied the knot on October 12 looked gorgeous in white and red attires. Yuvika kept her look traditional in a stunning red bridal lehenga. Hair tied into a bun rounded off her look well.

