1 / 9

The colour yellow holds a lot of significance on the auspicious day of Basant Panchami. It is said to signify the colour of the fresh mustard flowers that bloom in the fields, ushering in the spring season with joy, positivity and prosperity. Get into the spirit of Basant Panchami with your outfit of the day by taking fashion inspiration from these divas who stunned in vibrant yellow outfits.



Like Madhuri Dixit's elegant Ridhi Mehra anarkali ensemble that is cinched at waist with a belt. (Photo: Ami Patel/ Instagram)