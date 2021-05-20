6 / 12

Master artist Sanjay is from the Vaghari tribe in Gujarat, once nomadic, who were not allowed into temples, and so created their own shrines wherever they were. These shrines were to the Mother Goddess, and were made from painted clothes joined together, behind the Mother - or mata ni pachedi. As the original need died out, a very young Sanjay took it upon himself to not just start treating it like an art form but also to make it more attractive by adding new colours and greater finesse. (Source: PR Handout)