A few firsts at this year's literature festival were: Bringing to India leading names from the Asia-Pacific Writers and Translators (APWT), the region’s longest running and largest literary network; Launching ScreenLit, a platform for budding screenplay writers to pitch their stories to eminent filmmakers; LitMart returns, the platform where first-time writers presented their story pitch to a jury of publishers, editors and literary agents; the commemoration of the life of Puneet Rajkumar through venue names Gandhadagudi, Raajakumara and Yuvaratna; A festival bookshop that catered to all ages, tastes and lovers of any genre. (Express photo by Jithendra M)