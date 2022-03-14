1 / 11

The 75th annual British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) were held last evening at the Royal Albert Hall in London, with several stars in attendance. As expected, the night was filled with glitz and glamour as celebrities descended the red carpet in style. Scroll down to know who impressed with their sartorial picks at the event.



Lady Gaga, undoubtedly, stole the show in this gorgeous, low-cut gown by Ralph Lauren with a floor-grazing train. A black feather bag and emerald accessories completed her look. (Source: Reuters)