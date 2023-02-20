1 / 9

The 76th British Academy Film Awards, popularly known as the BAFTAs, took place at the Royal Festival Hall in London, England on Sunday. As expected, the event was a star-studded affair, whith celebrities stepping out in their finest attire. If you are keen to know who wore what at the event, we've got you covered.



The Prince and Princess of Wales made heads turn as they walked the red carpet in complementing outfits. While Kate wore a one-shouldered white gown by Alexander McQueen, that she had first worn in 2019, William opted for a classic black tuxedo. The couple looked timeless and elegant. (Pic source: AP)