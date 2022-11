2 / 10

Jessica Alba rocked a three-dimensional vibrant pink gown. The 41-year-old actor looked graceful in the floral gown which was adorned with magenta and baby pink tulle flowers. She paired the look with a silver clutch, white earrings, and matching bracelets on both hands. She wore her hair in a half up, half down style and went for glam makeup with dark pink lips. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)